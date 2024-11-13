The Case For Cutting Your Sandwiches Diagonally

Ham and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, tuna fish salad ... No matter what your favorite sandwich is, how you choose to cut it may have an impact on your overall eating experience. This might sound odd to some of us, but the best way to cut a sandwich is actually a hotly-debated topic that people have serious feelings about. According to a 2022 YouGov survey, 39% of responders prefer to cut their sandwiches diagonally, compared to the 20% who opt for two rectangular halves.

There actually some science behind the appeal of a sandwich that has been cut diagonally. Many people believe that a sandwich cut into triangles creates the most appetizing visual. It showcases more of the contents inside the bread, which can be perceived as more appealing to the eye than a sandwich that is cut horizontally. The cut also creates the illusion that there is less crust and more filling, which isn't actually true, but might trick the eye well enough that the crust-averse develop this preference.

One user on Reddit claims that the shape also influences the taste, writing, "I can't explain it, but diagonal tastes better." Other comments echo this sentiment, but some fans also point to the structural advantages of a triangular sandwich.