How To Store Cut Grapefruit To Keep It Fresh For Longer

Once you've picked the tastiest grapefruits from the supermarket and brought them home, it's time to store them properly to keep them around for as long as possible. Whole grapefruits are perfectly fine on the counter if used within four to five days, but as soon as the fruit is cut or peeled in any way, it should go straight into the refrigerator.

Refrigerating cut grapefruit is as easy as placing the fruit in an airtight container and popping onto the middle shelf — this will keep it fresh for two to three days. The trick is to minimize grapefruit's exposure to air, or else the succulent citrus will dry out in the frigid environment of the refrigerator. Limiting air exposure also ensures that the flesh doesn't absorb flavors and odors from other foods. Also, make sure to save the juice that drips out while slicing the grapefruit and pour that into the container as well. This, too, can keep the fruit from dehydrating in the fridge.

An alternate way to store cut grapefruit is to just wrap it in some cling film and refrigerate it. This method is especially handy when you're storing an entire grapefruit half that may be too large to fit into a container. However, be careful to wrap the film really tightly around the fruit, so there is no area in contact with the air.