The Simplest Truffles Start With Ice Cream
Whether sweet or savory, truffles are undeniably fancy. Luckily, you don't need to splurge to feel like you're living the high life, because you can easily make ice cream truffles at home. Serve them alongside these other two-ingredient truffles, and you'll have an elevated dining experience in no time, dahling!
The trick to these homemade truffles is variety, either in the ice cream itself or the coating. Try to gather a selection of ice cream flavors, which you'll then scoop into bite-sized balls and place back in the freezer. If multiple tubs aren't feasible, there are a couple of hacks: You can opt for a tub of Neapolitan, which already includes three flavors, or choose a single-flavor tub and mix in nuts, crushed mints, smashed cookies, and more. Once your truffle cores are re-frozen, dunk them in a bowl of melted chocolate (any kind you prefer). To decorate, get creative with sprinkles, nuts, sauce drizzles — the list goes on. Finally, return your truffles to the freezer for a few more hours to set, and your dessert will be ready within the day.
Tips to elevate your ice cream truffles
Truffles are a great way to elevate your hosting game and boost your confidence. If you want to expand your repertoire, there are a number of easy ways to do so. First, work with a theme. If you're hosting a St. Patrick's Day bash, add a few drops of green food coloring to melted white chocolate, and work in some Irish cream (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) with the ice cream for Irish-inspired treats. If you just want to elevate a regular dinner party without added stress, top your truffles with edible gold leaf or golden glitter. Shiny, sweet, and sumptuous all in one.
Any kind of frozen dessert works for these truffles, so sorbet is a great option for those who want to keep things dairy-free. While some sorbets may lack the creaminess of ice cream, they make up for it with vibrant, fruity flavors. Sorbet truffles are perfect if you're looking for a tart dessert that isn't too rich. You can actually make the whole dish from scratch with Gia De Laurentiis' easy three-ingredient sorbet recipe. Ice cream truffles can typically be stored in the freezer for between one to two weeks — just make sure they're kept in airtight containers or bags for optimal taste.