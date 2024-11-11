The Simplest Truffles Start With Ice Cream

Whether sweet or savory, truffles are undeniably fancy. Luckily, you don't need to splurge to feel like you're living the high life, because you can easily make ice cream truffles at home. Serve them alongside these other two-ingredient truffles, and you'll have an elevated dining experience in no time, dahling!

The trick to these homemade truffles is variety, either in the ice cream itself or the coating. Try to gather a selection of ice cream flavors, which you'll then scoop into bite-sized balls and place back in the freezer. If multiple tubs aren't feasible, there are a couple of hacks: You can opt for a tub of Neapolitan, which already includes three flavors, or choose a single-flavor tub and mix in nuts, crushed mints, smashed cookies, and more. Once your truffle cores are re-frozen, dunk them in a bowl of melted chocolate (any kind you prefer). To decorate, get creative with sprinkles, nuts, sauce drizzles — the list goes on. Finally, return your truffles to the freezer for a few more hours to set, and your dessert will be ready within the day.