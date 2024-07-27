The Best Way To Clean Your Wine Glasses And Make Them Sparkle

A sparkling clean wine glass always makes a drink look (and taste) so much better, but if you find that yours often appear dull, cloudy, or smudged, then it's easy enough to rectify. To get expert tips on achieving crystal-clear glasses, Food Republic consulted Maximilian Riedel, the 11th generation CEO and President of the Riedel wine glass company.

Firstly, there's no one-size-fits-all approach. "The best way to clean your wine glass depends on the glassware at hand," says Riedel. It's best to check the care instructions for your particular product before washing it, and the best method also depends how delicate the vessels are. "For Riedel glassware, many of our glasses are dishwasher safe, although some ultra-thin, mouth-blown glasses will do better with manual care," says Riedel.

Despite what you might think, it's often perfectly fine to clean wine glasses in the dishwasher, especially sturdier ones. Make sure they're well-secured on the rack and consider using less detergent or a gentler brand, if you're just washing glasses by themselves. If you're washing by hand, you only need a tiny drop of detergent per glass, and rinse them thoroughly to avoid a soapy taste in your drink. Or go for glassware-cleaning liquids, which are often free of perfumes. Before you add soap, pouring a little warm water into the bowl of the glass and letting it sit for a few minutes or even overnight will dilute wine stains, making cleaning easier.