Thicken Soup And Give It A Velvety Finish With One Simple Addition

Of all the ways to thicken soup, there's one that adapts perfectly to almost any recipe: beurre manié, French for "kneaded butter," made from equal parts soft butter and flour. Don't get this confused with a roux, another French butter-and-flour thickener. Beurre manié uses unmelted butter thoroughly mixed with raw flour, whereas a roux involves melted butter mixed with flour that gets slightly toasted in the pan to remove the raw flour taste.

What makes beurre manié so effective is the way the butter and flour work together. The butter acts as a flavorful vehicle, dispersing the flour evenly throughout the soup and helping to prevent clumps. After some whisking and simmering, the flour absorbs moisture, swelling up and thickening the soup.

Remember: Just like thickening a liquid with cornstarch, adding too much flour at once causes it to stick together. This can ruin the texture of your soup, as the clumps retain the flavor of raw flour, so be sure to add it in increments.

Beurre manié is a staple in some commercial kitchens, because it makes thickening a soup or sauce a breeze. And since it's so easy to make, there's nothing stopping you from stocking some in your fridge. In a sealed container, it stays good for up to one month.