Thicken Soup And Give It A Velvety Finish With One Simple Addition
Of all the ways to thicken soup, there's one that adapts perfectly to almost any recipe: beurre manié, French for "kneaded butter," made from equal parts soft butter and flour. Don't get this confused with a roux, another French butter-and-flour thickener. Beurre manié uses unmelted butter thoroughly mixed with raw flour, whereas a roux involves melted butter mixed with flour that gets slightly toasted in the pan to remove the raw flour taste.
What makes beurre manié so effective is the way the butter and flour work together. The butter acts as a flavorful vehicle, dispersing the flour evenly throughout the soup and helping to prevent clumps. After some whisking and simmering, the flour absorbs moisture, swelling up and thickening the soup.
Remember: Just like thickening a liquid with cornstarch, adding too much flour at once causes it to stick together. This can ruin the texture of your soup, as the clumps retain the flavor of raw flour, so be sure to add it in increments.
Beurre manié is a staple in some commercial kitchens, because it makes thickening a soup or sauce a breeze. And since it's so easy to make, there's nothing stopping you from stocking some in your fridge. In a sealed container, it stays good for up to one month.
How to use and tweak beurre manié
Unlike roux, which is added at the beginning of cooking, beurre manié should be added once the soup is almost finished. It only needs enough time for the flour to disperse, thicken, and lose its raw taste — usually just a minute. If your soup isn't thick enough by then, add another small portion until you achieve your desired result.
Beurre manié is an exceptional thickener for rich soups, like this vineyard clam chowder recipe. However, if you're ever debating whether or not to use beurre manié, consider your dish's ingredients. On their own, would they pair well with butter and flour? If so, stick to this easy thickener.
Feel free to experiment by adding additional flavors to your beurre manié. Sprinkle in some fresh herbs, add salt and pepper, or try mixing up the flour or using different kinds of butter. If you're lactose intolerant, you can learn how to make ghee as a substitute; if you're vegan, plant-based butters also work, but require three parts flour to two parts butter. Keep in mind that your thickener won't spend too much time cooking, so choose ingredients that impart their flavors quickly.