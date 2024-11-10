The Precise Difference Between Collard And Mustard Greens

As one of the oldest members of the brassica family, collards have evolved to be particularly hardy and weather resistant. The domestication of the plant can be traced back to the Mediterranean some 3000 years ago, but the culinary popularity of collards first exploded in the American South during the colonial period. As one of the few plants that enslaved Africans were allowed to keep, collards became a staple of the plantation diet and were traditionally prepared with pork off-cuts, like pigs feet. Many folks in the U.S. still cook collards in the traditional Southern style, braising them for a couple of hours with bacon or ham hocks.

Properly cleaning collard greens before use is crucial, as the large leaves can collect a fair amount of grit as they grow. To do so, simply wash each leaf one at a time under running water. Collards also have thick, woody stems that are generally too tough to eat and should be discarded prior to cooking. Many home cooks skip these steps by opting for canned collard greens, which come pre-cooked and can be upgraded easily by adding peppers, sausage, and even beer.

Folks in the deep South are also known to hold onto the liquid left after cooking collards (known as pot liquor) to repurpose into other broths and stews. In countries like Portugal and Brazil, collards are often added to beloved meat-based stews like caldo verde and feijoada. Collard greens even hold a revered place in Ethiopian cuisine, where they have long been a part of local Jewish culinary tradition.