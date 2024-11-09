The Boston Cooler Is An Ice Cream Concoction You Need To Know About
A classic milkshake made with just vanilla ice cream and ginger ale, the Boston Cooler is a creamy yet bubbly frozen delight with historical ties to Detroit, Michigan. Truth be told, Boston, Massachusetts, has nothing to do with this dessert drink. While there are countless theories surrounding the meaning behind the name, including the existence of Boston Boulevard in Detroit, many milkshake lovers claim a true Boston Cooler is made with only one type of ginger ale.
Michigan is the home of Vernors ginger ale, and while the Boston Cooler was originally defined as a milkshake made with any combination of ice cream and soda, over the years, Vernors became the only acceptable brand for the job. Given the popular opinion that Vernors ginger ale has a more robust flavor than other varieties, a Boston Cooler made with Vernors strikes a balance between creamy mellow sweetness and spicy carbonated flavors.
If you're using homemade ginger ale or another conventional brand, consider adding a bit of powdered ginger to the mix for a more distinct taste. Make your milkshake without a blender by vigorously stirring together ginger ale and vanilla ice cream with a spoon. You can also enjoy your Boston Cooler in float form by scooping ice cream into a glass and pouring ginger ale over the top.
Creative ways to upgrade traditional Boston Coolers
Next to the basic combination of ice cream and soda, why not use a bit of alcohol to give this unique concoction an adult-friendly upgrade? For a spiked variation that doesn't have an overpowering flavor, add a splash of vodka to the mix. To further highlight your milkshake's sweet qualities, use vanilla-flavored vodka. For a more complex flavor, swap out the vodka for whiskey or spiced bourbon. If you're looking for a simpler alternative that doesn't include the use of hard alcohol, make a Boston Cooler with spiked ginger beer.
Apart from incorporating select spirits into this Midwest confection, there are other creative ways to add some flair to this dessert drink. Add a shot of vanilla syrup or drizzle caramel sauce along the inside of your glass before serving. Don't forget that a classic Boston Cooler is a sweet and creamy alternative milkshake. Transform bland vanilla ice cream with ginger syrup or use it as a delicious milkshake topping. Last but not least, top your next Boston Cooler with homemade vanilla whipped cream for an extra special finishing touch. You can also add a sprinkle of allspice or crushed gingersnaps for added texture.