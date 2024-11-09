A classic milkshake made with just vanilla ice cream and ginger ale, the Boston Cooler is a creamy yet bubbly frozen delight with historical ties to Detroit, Michigan. Truth be told, Boston, Massachusetts, has nothing to do with this dessert drink. While there are countless theories surrounding the meaning behind the name, including the existence of Boston Boulevard in Detroit, many milkshake lovers claim a true Boston Cooler is made with only one type of ginger ale.

Michigan is the home of Vernors ginger ale, and while the Boston Cooler was originally defined as a milkshake made with any combination of ice cream and soda, over the years, Vernors became the only acceptable brand for the job. Given the popular opinion that Vernors ginger ale has a more robust flavor than other varieties, a Boston Cooler made with Vernors strikes a balance between creamy mellow sweetness and spicy carbonated flavors.

If you're using homemade ginger ale or another conventional brand, consider adding a bit of powdered ginger to the mix for a more distinct taste. Make your milkshake without a blender by vigorously stirring together ginger ale and vanilla ice cream with a spoon. You can also enjoy your Boston Cooler in float form by scooping ice cream into a glass and pouring ginger ale over the top.