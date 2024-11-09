Deep Vs Pan Frying: Which Is Better For Cooking Fish?

When it comes to cooking fish, pan-frying is often the go-to. It's quick, efficient, yields delicious results, and gives a cook flexibility and control over the final dish. Pan-frying a piece of white fish is a foundational technique all good cooks learn early on. But it's far from the only way — and while it may be the most common method, that doesn't necessarily make it the best ... right?

Enter the deep fryer. Joe Gurrera, author of "Joe Knows Fish" and owner of Citarella, one of New York's most respected seafood provisioners for over a century, swears by this method. If anyone is an authority on this, he is. Food Republic asked him to weigh in, and he came out swinging. "While pan-frying can work, deep-frying tends to yield better results because it's cleaner, more controlled, and allows for more even cooking," Gurrera advises. "Using a deep fryer ensures consistent oil temperature, which is critical for getting the perfect crisp without absorbing too much oil. Deep-frying also prevents the need for constant monitoring of the temperature as you would with pan-frying. Plus, it avoids the risk of uneven frying or overcrowding the pan, which can lead to soggy fish." For the crispiest results, pat your fish dry before battering and frying.