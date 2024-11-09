How Long Port Should Last After Opening
Port is a fortified wine produced in Portugal that's known for its sweet flavor, high alcohol volume, and notably, its longevity compared to other wines. Whereas the quality of an average red or white wine begins to deteriorate within three to five days of opening, port (which isn't the same as sherry) can retain its flavor for much longer. But how long, exactly? We asked Lexi Stephens, owner of Lexi's Wine List, for her expert opinion on the matter.
Stephens says that a bottle of port typically lasts for one to two months after it is opened. Its long shelf life is primarily due to two reasons: Port is fortified, which means that a distilled spirit is added to the grape juice as it ferments (port uses grape brandy). This spirit increases port's alcohol percentage (it usually has an ABV of 16% to 20%), and also acts as a preservative to help keep the wine fresh for longer.
Moreover, this extra spirit is added to the grape juice fairly early in the production process. During fermentation, this stops the port's natural sugars from completely converting to alcohol. As a result, port is packed with residual sugar, which is also a preservative that plays a role in its impressive shelf life. That being said, how long this wine lasts can vary based on certain factors, including the type of port and how well it is stored.
Some ports stay fresh for longer than others
Exposure to oxygen causes port to deteriorate with time and lose its freshness. However, there are various styles of port wine, and some are more sensitive to oxygen than others. Vintage ports are the most delicate of all. While varieties that are less than five years old will last for four or so days once opened, vintage ports that are older than 25 years can begin to degrade within a day or two. White and rose ports last for two weeks, ruby styles for a month, and tawny ports for two months.
Then there are aged tawny ports. These styles are deliberately oxidized in porous casks and barrels to give them their deep color and complex flavor. This makes them more resistant to oxygen exposure once opened, meaning they stay fresh for about two months.
No matter the style of port, the key is to store the wine well after it is opened. Lexi Stephens' advice is to store your half-drunk port in the refrigerator. "Just like with normal wine, the cold fridge slows the oxidation process," she says. Another vital part of how to store wine so it lasts is to close the open bottle really tightly using a wine stopper, or another device that gives the bottle a vacuum seal. This method can extend the lifespan of your port considerably.