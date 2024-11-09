How Long Port Should Last After Opening

Port is a fortified wine produced in Portugal that's known for its sweet flavor, high alcohol volume, and notably, its longevity compared to other wines. Whereas the quality of an average red or white wine begins to deteriorate within three to five days of opening, port (which isn't the same as sherry) can retain its flavor for much longer. But how long, exactly? We asked Lexi Stephens, owner of Lexi's Wine List, for her expert opinion on the matter.

Stephens says that a bottle of port typically lasts for one to two months after it is opened. Its long shelf life is primarily due to two reasons: Port is fortified, which means that a distilled spirit is added to the grape juice as it ferments (port uses grape brandy). This spirit increases port's alcohol percentage (it usually has an ABV of 16% to 20%), and also acts as a preservative to help keep the wine fresh for longer.

Moreover, this extra spirit is added to the grape juice fairly early in the production process. During fermentation, this stops the port's natural sugars from completely converting to alcohol. As a result, port is packed with residual sugar, which is also a preservative that plays a role in its impressive shelf life. That being said, how long this wine lasts can vary based on certain factors, including the type of port and how well it is stored.