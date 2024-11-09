Elevate Plain Rice With A Spoonful Of One Sticky Ingredient

When it comes to rice, there are many flavorful ways to give this versatile food a delicious upgrade. While there are several types of rice with different uses, there are even more sauces, condiments, and spices available to elevate this simple grain, including soy sauce, butter, and coconut milk. To create a sweeter side dish, though, just use a little honey.

There are lots of unusual ways to cook with honey, and adding this sticky ingredient to a bowl of prepared rice can complement a wide variety of sweet and savory meals. Honey has a complex flavor profile with characteristics ranging from bold and distinct to earthy and floral. When mixed with rice, this natural sweetener takes on a more nuanced taste.

For robust meals that include a lot of herbs and spices, such as chipotle-spiced salmon or vegetarian Thai green curry, honeyed rice serves as the perfect side dish to balance spicier pastes or seasonings. On the other hand, adding a spoonful of honey to Mexican rice made with cilantro and lime may perfectly balance your next batch of dry-rubbed carnitas. To create a tasty stand-alone side dish, cook your rice with a mixture of aromatic vegetables, spicy peppers, and vegetable or chicken broth. You can then add in some honey and salt for an equal balance of sweet and spicy flavor.