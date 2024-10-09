Mountain Dew Is Dropping The Abbreviation And Getting Back To Its Roots

If you grew up with the beloved brand Mountain Dew, you'll be happy to learn that the iconic soda is reclaiming its former name and dropping the "MTN" logo abbreviation that it started using in 2009. The updated logo now also includes the year Mountain Dew was established — 1948 — and a citrus leaf dotting the "i."

"Born in the mountains, the distinctive citrus flavor of Mountain Dew propelled the brand to become a global cultural phenomenon, giving us a rich history to lean into as we reimagine the next 75 years of the brand," JP Bittencourt, VP of marketing at Mountain Dew, shared in a statement to Food Republic. "Mountain Dew is reclaiming the mountain with a new logo and visual identity that is synonymous with adventure, celebrating the great outdoors and embracing the 'DO THE DEW' spirit."

The new logo, designed by PepsiCo Design & Innovation, showcases the brand's iconic citrus-inspired colors and the soft angles of mountain peaks. It is meant to "evoke the refreshing taste of drinking a can of Dew" after a long day of hiking and exploring the great outdoors.