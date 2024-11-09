What Is A Metropolitan Cocktail And How Does It Differ From A Cosmopolitan?

Ever since vodka came into vogue in the US in the 1950s and 1960s, it has been a go-to choice in cocktails where the other ingredients' flavors play a starring role. Drinks like the cosmopolitan and the metropolitan are perfect examples because the vodka lets the fruity qualities of each drink shine through. These days, the choice of vodkas is vast; whether you favor an imported style or an American-made vodka for your drinks is up to you. However, by choosing a flavored vodka, you can enhance the non-alcoholic elements even further. This is, to a great extent, what the cosmopolitan and the metropolitan show us.

These two drinks are simply variations on a theme. They contain almost all the same ingredients but for a slight tweak in the type of vodka used, which spins the metropolitan in its own unique direction. The cosmopolitan is a zingy combination of citrus vodka, cranberry juice cocktail, lemon juice, and triple sec. Cranberry juice cocktail, with its added sugar, is generally chosen instead of pure cranberry juice, which can be too tart for the drink. The metropolitan switches out the citrus vodka for blackcurrant. Some recipes will drop the triple sec, maybe change the garnish, or add a lime twist instead of the usual lemon. Regardless, the cocktail is a clear kissing cousin to the cosmopolitan with a more berry-forward flavor.