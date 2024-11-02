The After School Sandwich French Children Look Forward To

No matter where your kids go to school or what time they get out, chances are they're going to be starving by the time they get done. They start the day early, and lunch is usually served around 11:00 a.m., so by the time 3:00 or 4:00 p.m. rolls around most kids are ready for some sort of small meal. In the U.S., we tend to fill the fridge and freezer with savory, pre-packaged snacks like Hot Pockets and Bagel Bites, but in France, they err on the sweet side with a meal they call "goûter." And their snack of choice? A simple piece of fresh baguette spread with salted butter and a few squares of chocolate squished inside.

Directly translated, the word goûter means "to taste," but it's also used to describe a small meal for kids when they get out of school to tie them over until dinner. Some parents offer children a pain au chocolat (chocolate croissant) or a slice of bread with jam or chocolate hazelnut spread, but a simple sandwich made with chocolate and butter is ideal for eating on the go if you're heading from school to soccer practice, for instance. It also takes almost zero prep for parents, and the salty-but-sweet combination is irresistible for kids of any age.