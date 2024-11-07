The Italian Dessert Rocco DiSpirito Wishes Got More Love In The US

When Rocco DiSpirito talks about Italian food, it's usually a good idea to listen. Acclaimed Italian-American chef, television personality, and author, DiSpirito is known for his Italian cooking expertise, first learned in his mother's kitchen and developed in restaurants around the world.

We spoke to DiSpirito at the NYC Wine & Food Fest to get the dish on some authentic Italian food secrets. We asked if he could let us in on the Italian sweet that he thinks hasn't quite made its way to the U.S. yet but really needs to. His answer was quick: "There is a type of zeppole that is filled with cream, made for a holiday," he explained. "I don't think a lot of people know about it right now. The name will come to me. It's basically a puff pastry ball, puff ball, filled with cream mixed with custard, it's insane."

The insane puff pastries in question are none other than Zeppole di San Giuseppe, a St. Joseph's Day pastry. These traditional Italian pastries are usually eaten on St. Joseph's Day (March 19), particularly in the southern Campania region but also devoured throughout Italy. These soft, choux pastry-based doughnuts are typically fried, filled with rich pastry cream like DiSpirito said, dusted with powdered sugar, and usually topped with sour cherries.