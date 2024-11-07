The Italian Dessert Rocco DiSpirito Wishes Got More Love In The US
When Rocco DiSpirito talks about Italian food, it's usually a good idea to listen. Acclaimed Italian-American chef, television personality, and author, DiSpirito is known for his Italian cooking expertise, first learned in his mother's kitchen and developed in restaurants around the world.
We spoke to DiSpirito at the NYC Wine & Food Fest to get the dish on some authentic Italian food secrets. We asked if he could let us in on the Italian sweet that he thinks hasn't quite made its way to the U.S. yet but really needs to. His answer was quick: "There is a type of zeppole that is filled with cream, made for a holiday," he explained. "I don't think a lot of people know about it right now. The name will come to me. It's basically a puff pastry ball, puff ball, filled with cream mixed with custard, it's insane."
The insane puff pastries in question are none other than Zeppole di San Giuseppe, a St. Joseph's Day pastry. These traditional Italian pastries are usually eaten on St. Joseph's Day (March 19), particularly in the southern Campania region but also devoured throughout Italy. These soft, choux pastry-based doughnuts are typically fried, filled with rich pastry cream like DiSpirito said, dusted with powdered sugar, and usually topped with sour cherries.
Make your own Zeppole di San Giuseppe
Though these delightful little puff pastries have not yet hit the mainstream in the U.S., you can make them at home. Choux pastry has been rated as one of the more difficult recipes to execute in your kitchen. But if done right, it's well worth it.
To make Zeppole di San Giuseppe, start by preparing the pastry cream by heating a cup of milk with some vanilla until it reaches a boil. In a separate pan, beat two egg yolks with sugar, flour, and a dash of cornstarch. Gradually mix in the boiled milk, then let the whole mixture simmer for three to four minutes until it has thickened into a rich custard.
As it cools, make the pastry part of this delicious dessert by following a standard zeppole recipe. Start by heating 2 inches of vegetable oil in a large pot until it reaches 375 degrees Fahrenheit. In a mixing bowl combine flour, baking soda, and sugar. Add eggs, some vanilla extract, and a heavy cup of ricotta cheese. Stir your batter until it is smooth. Drop big spoonfuls of batter into the hot oil, frying three to four zeppole at a time. Cook each one for about three minutes, flipping halfway through until they're golden, puffed, and mouth-wateringly ready to go.
Fill each cooled zeppole with your custard pastry cream, add a cherry for a fruity kick, and dust them all with powdered sugar. Serve them with a tiny espresso coffee for the full Italian experience!