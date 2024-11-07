What Happens When You Pre-Soak Brown Rice Before Cooking?

One of the easiest ways to sneak some extra nutrients into your diet is to swap out processed grains that you already eat for their whole grain counterparts, like brown rice in place of white rice. The problem is, brown rice can take as long as 45 minutes to cook from start to finish, and even then if you don't get the water-to-rice ratio right it can still come out crunchy in the center. Thankfully there is a cheat code to quick-cooking brown rice that's perfectly tender: pre-soaking. Just like dried beans, brown rice gets softer if you pre-soak it for at least a few hours before cooking, so with a little forethought you can have brown rice ready for recipes like Mediterranean brown rice salad in half the time.

The secret behind soaking brown rice is softening the chewy, fibrous outer layer of the brown rice grains, which is called the bran. It doesn't take any special skills to soak brown rice, but you may need to adjust the amount of water you use when it's time to cook the rice on the stove.