Why You Should Sous Vide Dried Beans

When you think of foods that are commonly sous vide, medium-rare steaks and perfectly cooked pork chops probably come to mind, but this handy cooker is good for so much more. You can reheat leftovers and even sous vide your cookies for the softest possible results, but for Matt Kreider, Executive Chef at Steak 954 in Ft. Lauderdale, beans are the unexpected food that he thinks you should be cooking this way. "You can make the most perfectly cooked dried bean in your life," Kreider told Food Republic in an exclusive interview.

The benefit of using a sous vide cooker to make beans? "They don't break or lose their skin in the process," Kreider said. Plus, there is no need to babysit a simmering pot for hours on end. Just set it and forget it, and you will have beans that Kreider described as "perfect."

In particular, white beans (such as great northern, navy, or butter beans) are one of his go-tos, but most other dried beans will work. However, you should avoid cooking red kidney beans sous vide. They have a high concentration of phytohaemagglutinin (PHA), which is a toxin that can cause unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms. White kidney beans (also called cannellini beans) and black beans can have high levels of PHA too. This toxin is destroyed once beans have been boiled for 10 minutes, but a sous vide cooker would not get hot enough to make these types of beans totally safe to eat.