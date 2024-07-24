Reheat Your Leftovers Sous Vide And Thank Us Later

Reheating leftovers in the microwave can lead to mushy and uninspiring results. Don't settle for diminishing returns — switch to sous vide, a fool-proof way to revive former meals without risking lukewarm results. The sous vide process is simple — seal your leftovers in a bag, drop them into a water bath, and set an immersion circulator to 165 degrees Fahrenheit (per the USDA). This results in tender, flavorful, and anything-but-dry leftovers that are just as delicious (if not better) than their first go-around.

Sous vide reheating takes about 30 minutes for fridge leftovers (and 30 additional minutes for frozen leftovers), just enough time to prep additional sides and set the dinner table. And thanks to a fixed temperature setting and moist environment, it's nearly impossible for your food to overcook if you leave contents longer than intended. Leftovers should be submerged in freezer bags, vacuum-sealed bags, or mason jars, so you'll want these on hand.

You'll also need a sous vide device to get started. Two popular options include Breville's Joule sous vide circulator while some models of the Instant Pot also have a sous vide setting. Both devices are easy to use and allow you to set the exact temperature and time setting for optimal control — no complex culinary formulas needed.