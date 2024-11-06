The Best And Worst Veggie And Meat Pairings For Kebabs

When it comes to grilling, and especially grilling kebabs (or souvlaki, if you find yourself in Greece), there's no shortage of interesting flavor combinations to play around with. Finding the right balance to pair perfectly with the smokey, aromatic notes of grilling over an open flame can be a fun challenge — but it's best to have a solid base for those flavors to really shine. When it comes to kebabs, that means meat and veggies

To learn the do's and don'ts of kebab pairings, we reached out to Chef Steve of Chef Steve Creations, an Atlanta-based hibachi expert. "The best pairing for kebabs often includes steak and mushrooms, along with red onions and bell peppers, as the flavors complement each other beautifully, creating a burst of deliciousness in every bite", he told us. "Other good combinations include chicken with zucchini and cherry tomatoes, which provide a nice balance of flavors and textures. You can also try shrimp with garlic, asparagus, and lemon for a fresh and zesty option."

The vegetarians among you might be wondering if we're going to leave you out of all the fun. But don't despair! Chef Steve recommended "marinating tofu with mixed bell peppers, red onion, and pineapple for a sweet and savory experience."