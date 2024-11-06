The Best And Worst Veggie And Meat Pairings For Kebabs
When it comes to grilling, and especially grilling kebabs (or souvlaki, if you find yourself in Greece), there's no shortage of interesting flavor combinations to play around with. Finding the right balance to pair perfectly with the smokey, aromatic notes of grilling over an open flame can be a fun challenge — but it's best to have a solid base for those flavors to really shine. When it comes to kebabs, that means meat and veggies
To learn the do's and don'ts of kebab pairings, we reached out to Chef Steve of Chef Steve Creations, an Atlanta-based hibachi expert. "The best pairing for kebabs often includes steak and mushrooms, along with red onions and bell peppers, as the flavors complement each other beautifully, creating a burst of deliciousness in every bite", he told us. "Other good combinations include chicken with zucchini and cherry tomatoes, which provide a nice balance of flavors and textures. You can also try shrimp with garlic, asparagus, and lemon for a fresh and zesty option."
The vegetarians among you might be wondering if we're going to leave you out of all the fun. But don't despair! Chef Steve recommended "marinating tofu with mixed bell peppers, red onion, and pineapple for a sweet and savory experience."
What meat and veggies to avoid when making kebabs
Just as important as knowing what pairings work best is knowing which ones you're better off avoiding. We asked Chef Steve if there were any particular ingredients he shies away from using. "I do not recommend using soft, delicate fish or tiny veggies on skewers, as they can easily fall off during cooking due to their lack of density," he said, adding, "Sticking to heartier ingredients will yield the best results!"
If you're a fish lover and currently have your head in your hands at the prospect of not being able to enjoy a delicious, delicate fish skewer, it's not the end of the world. Instead of using softer, flakier fish like tilapia, use a fish with a firmer, meatier texture, like halibut, cod, salmon, or even monkfish (if you feel like a challenge).
To make sure that your fish comes out perfectly, consider marinating it before grilling so that any seasonings you might want to use can penetrate deep into the flesh (marinated fish is also a bit more forgiving if you accidentally overcook it). Cooking it with the skin on will help stop your fish from sticking to the grill, and lining your grill with foil will help direct heat straight onto the fish, helping you achieve a killer crust.