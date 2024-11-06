Instead Of Plane Food, Here's What Giada De Laurentiis Gets At Starbucks Before A Flight
We all know this feeling: Racing through the airport, frantically trying to find your gate, when all of a sudden, you realize you forgot to eat something before you left your house. While the dining options at an airport are slim pickings, it can be tempting to grab a six-count of chicken nuggets from McDonald's or a bag of potato chips at a kiosk (or worse — rolling the dice to see what type of food will be served on the plane). Chef Giada De Laurentiis has another idea: Get oatmeal from Starbucks.
De Laurentiis, known for her lifestyle brand Giadzy, her countless cookbooks, and her former show, "Giada at Home," has her airport food routine nailed down to a science. First, before she walks out the door, she ensures that she has an olive oil packet in her purse (and some salt). Then, after arriving at the airport, per her Giadzy blog, she visits Starbucks and orders oatmeal — specifically made with hot water. Once the food is in her possession, she whips out her handy olive oil and salt and pours it on top, instantly elevating the flavor of an airport meal. She also recommends grabbing a bag of almonds in case you get the munchies during your flight.
Other Starbucks items perfect for the airport
Along with Giada De Laurentiis' choice of oatmeal, there are several other filling food options at Starbucks that are ideal for the airport. Convenience is key because you most likely don't have time to sit down and spread cream cheese on bagel slices and probably don't want to anger the person next to you on the plane by eating a crumbly croissant. So instead, the next time you get a Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, pair it with a Bacon, Egg, and Gouda Sandwich — served on a small artisan roll, it is the ideal size to accompany you scurrying through the terminal and beloved among many Starbucks fans. Similarly, the Spinach, Feta, and Egg White Wrap is thin enough to slip in your carry-on for later and tightly wrapped so that nothing falls out while digging in. Other grab-and-go options include the Egg Bites (which were created through the partnership of Starbucks and Cuisine Solutions) or any of their protein boxes (the Cheese & Fruit or the PB&J boxes seem to be the fan favorites).
Finally, there are unique combinations of Starbucks food items you can create during your next layover. A Starbucks employee shared on Reddit that they place the sausage and cheddar from the Sausage, Cheddar, and Egg Sandwich inside an everything bagel. This doctored-up sandwich will fill you up for the journey ahead and ensure you are full until you arrive at your final destination.