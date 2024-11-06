Instead Of Plane Food, Here's What Giada De Laurentiis Gets At Starbucks Before A Flight

We all know this feeling: Racing through the airport, frantically trying to find your gate, when all of a sudden, you realize you forgot to eat something before you left your house. While the dining options at an airport are slim pickings, it can be tempting to grab a six-count of chicken nuggets from McDonald's or a bag of potato chips at a kiosk (or worse — rolling the dice to see what type of food will be served on the plane). Chef Giada De Laurentiis has another idea: Get oatmeal from Starbucks.

De Laurentiis, known for her lifestyle brand Giadzy, her countless cookbooks, and her former show, "Giada at Home," has her airport food routine nailed down to a science. First, before she walks out the door, she ensures that she has an olive oil packet in her purse (and some salt). Then, after arriving at the airport, per her Giadzy blog, she visits Starbucks and orders oatmeal — specifically made with hot water. Once the food is in her possession, she whips out her handy olive oil and salt and pours it on top, instantly elevating the flavor of an airport meal. She also recommends grabbing a bag of almonds in case you get the munchies during your flight.