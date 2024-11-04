Fougasse Vs Focaccia: What's The Difference Between These Breads?

The world is full of unbelievably delicious flatbreads — each made from a simple mixture of flour, water, and salt, but which pack entirely different flavors and textures. Take Italy's renowned focaccia and France's fougasse, for instance. Both start off from a similar dough that's made using flour, yeast, oil, and salt, and yet, are two entirely different breads. The difference, it turns out, is in how the dough for the two is shaped and baked.

Focaccia's dough is laid onto a round or a rectangular sheet pan, poked with fingers to create tiny dimples, and generously drizzled with olive oil which then gathers in these little craters. Once baked, the oil-rich dough yields a bread that has a fabulously soft, moist, spongy, and springy texture with crisp edges and an airy crumb — perfect for dipping in coffee for a signature Italian experience.

On the flip side, the dough to make the French flatbread fougasse (pronounced as foo-gehs-uh) is sculpted with hands into an almost ovular shape. A blade is used to slash the dough and create holes in branch-like patterns, giving fougasse the appearance of a leaf or a shaft of wheat. This dough is traditionally placed on a stone rather than a sheet pan and then baked. The result is a distinct-looking bread that's far more crisp and crackly than focaccia, and which has more crust than crumb thanks to the gaps created between the dough.