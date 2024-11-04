The Tartar Sauce Alternative You Should Try The Next Time You Make Fish

Due to its rich creaminess and bright acidity, tartar sauce pairs extremely well with fried fish, but this classic choice is not the only dip that brings those flavors to the party. You can doctor up store-bought mayonnaise — which typically makes up the creamy base of homemade tartar sauce — and take the flavor profile in a distinct, but equally satisfying, direction. Food Republic got a formula for a fish fry-worthy sauce from Joe Gurrera, Owner and Fishmonger at Citarella and author of "Joe Knows Fish."

When you're tired of tartar, "A creamy dill sauce made with scallions, dill, and parsley is a great option," Gurrera said. The bright herbs and allium zing add what he described as "a fresh, herbaceous flavor" that perfectly complements the rich fried seafood.

If you don't have all the aforementioned ingredients on hand, you can use whatever combination of herbs you like, such as basil, cilantro, tarragon, mint, or fennel fronds. Meanwhile, shallots, red onion, or chives can totally stand in for scallions. For a zippier take, consider adding in a squeeze of lemon juice or splash of white wine vinegar. You can even use the ingredients Gurrera suggested to upgrade tartar sauce, if you want to keep the classic pickled flavor but incorporate some more freshness.