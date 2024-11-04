The Red Flag You Should Never Ignore At A BBQ Joint

Barbecue is famous for its incredible tenderness, powerfully meaty flavor, and rich smoky taste. All of these things are enabled by a knowledgeable pitmaster using a quality smoker. So if you go to a barbecue joint and don't smell one burning away, like at a shopping mall barbecue restaurant, know that you're encountering a significant red flag.

Even if you can't see a smoker, you should certainly be able to smell one. They're designed to burn just hot enough to produce huge clouds while maintaining a low enough temperature to slow-cook large slabs of meat. If you go to a barbecue joint that seems to lack that smoky smell, they're either smoking the meat elsewhere and bringing it back, compromising the food's freshness, or even worse, not smoking the meat at all.

Smoking is vital to creating barbecue. The low and slow heat draws flavor from bones, breaks down connective tissues, and melts fat into the meat. The smoke itself creates signature smoke rings, those pink layers you see close to the surface of barbecued meats, and is a pillar of flavor. You should see significant amounts of smoke to know that the restaurant is in fact smoking and not just grilling their meat. While there are other red flags suggesting you should leave a restaurant immediately, there is none greater than not being able to smell at least a little smoke.