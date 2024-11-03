The Number One Rule Of Cooking Starts Before You Even Open The Fridge

Celebrity chefs and actors on "The Bear" might make it seem like cooking with ease is all about going with the flow, and sometimes, it can be. But achieving that effortless vibe is not just about talent and skills — really, it all comes down to planning, and reading the recipe all the way through is rule number one for professionals and amateurs alike.

Before you get started on any dish, you should take a seat, open up your cookbook, or bring up that blog post. Then, read the recipe from start to finish, taking mental note of tips like how the vegetables should be cut, whether certain ingredients should be cold or room temperature (yes, it matters, such as with the temperature of butter in baking), and any steps that need to happen before the recipe even starts. For example, if the ingredients list says that you need "one bunch of kale, stemmed and cut into one-inch pieces," washing and prepping those greens will not be included in the recipe instructions.

Taking a moment to read and understand the recipe is like a trial run for the actual dish. You might notice that you need to have a pot of rice cooking while you make a stir fry, or conversely, that you will have plenty of time to whip up an herby gremolata while your braised beef short ribs simmer away for a couple of hours. But even after reading the recipe, you're still not ready to dive into cooking. You also need to prepare your space.