What Type Of Alcohol Is Jägermeister, Anyway?
One of the few alcohols better known by name than by contents, Jägermeister broke onto the scene in 1935, and its recipe hasn't changed since. At its core, it is an herbal liquor, meaning that it comprises distilled alcohol blended with herbs and spices. Famously, Jägermeister boasts 56 natural infusions, and these include signature notes of licorice, citrus, and ginger. After the mix of alcohol, vegetal blend, and water completes its year of storage, it is filtered and further mixed with sweetening agents, namely caramel and sugar. The result is the unique, sweet, earthy drink people know and love.
Furthermore, Jägermeister is classified as a digestif. This is an alcoholic category characterized by drinks with higher alcohol levels and often herbal infusions. As the name suggests, these drinks help with digestion, and they are commonly consumed after a meal. As for the flavor profile of digestifs, they range from bitter to sweet, and options like Jägermeister offer a unique balance of the two.
From conservative couches to college celebrations
While many people are familiar with Jägermeister from their college days, the drink's original intention couldn't be further from that. The liquor was developed in Germany and was initially designed as an after-dinner spirit over which people could relax and socialize. Such digestifs were — and still are — common across Europe, and Curt Mast seized the opportunity to break into the market almost 20 years after he took over his father's vinegar company in 1917.
The drink's consumer demographic took a turn when Sidney Frank began importing it to the United States and started marketing it to college students. The impact was revolutionary on the company, and arguably, its legacy as a party drink is its strongest one — so much so that Jägermeister forms part of a bartender's biggest headache, the Five Star General. Mast-Jägermeister actually acquired Sidney Frank in the early 2000s – maybe the strongest "Thank you, great job!" there is. Since then, Jägermeister has leaned into this widened marketing portfolio, coming out with multiple new lines aimed at various ages and social demographics. One new concoction features coffee, which you can recreate for yourself with these easy tips on homemade cold brew.