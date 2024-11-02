What Type Of Alcohol Is Jägermeister, Anyway?

One of the few alcohols better known by name than by contents, Jägermeister broke onto the scene in 1935, and its recipe hasn't changed since. At its core, it is an herbal liquor, meaning that it comprises distilled alcohol blended with herbs and spices. Famously, Jägermeister boasts 56 natural infusions, and these include signature notes of licorice, citrus, and ginger. After the mix of alcohol, vegetal blend, and water completes its year of storage, it is filtered and further mixed with sweetening agents, namely caramel and sugar. The result is the unique, sweet, earthy drink people know and love.

Furthermore, Jägermeister is classified as a digestif. This is an alcoholic category characterized by drinks with higher alcohol levels and often herbal infusions. As the name suggests, these drinks help with digestion, and they are commonly consumed after a meal. As for the flavor profile of digestifs, they range from bitter to sweet, and options like Jägermeister offer a unique balance of the two.