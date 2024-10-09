Exactly How Long Do You Need To Let Your Cold Brew Steep For?

Beloved for its signature smooth and velvety taste, cold brew is a coffee variety that isn't going out of style anytime soon. And since it takes a bit more work to make than your typical coffee, it's one of the more expensive cups you can get at your local coffee shop (although there's a good reason for cold brew's higher price tag – it costs more to make). So if you're looking to save a few bucks each morning and make your own cold brew, you're probably wondering exactly how long it needs to steep.

To get the best result, steep your cold brew in the refrigerator — or at room temperature — for anywhere between 18 and 24 hours. If you steep it for less, you run the risk of developing a coffee that's weak and sometimes bitter, as cold extraction takes much longer than when you're extracting using heat. The cold method helps mellow out the acidic notes that often stay when brewing at higher temperatures. Once you've steeped for your designated amount of time, you can strain the coffee with a sieve (or something like QHH's cold brew coffee maker, which comes with a removable filter) and enjoy your perfectly smooth cup at home.