Exactly How Long Do You Need To Let Your Cold Brew Steep For?
Beloved for its signature smooth and velvety taste, cold brew is a coffee variety that isn't going out of style anytime soon. And since it takes a bit more work to make than your typical coffee, it's one of the more expensive cups you can get at your local coffee shop (although there's a good reason for cold brew's higher price tag – it costs more to make). So if you're looking to save a few bucks each morning and make your own cold brew, you're probably wondering exactly how long it needs to steep.
To get the best result, steep your cold brew in the refrigerator — or at room temperature — for anywhere between 18 and 24 hours. If you steep it for less, you run the risk of developing a coffee that's weak and sometimes bitter, as cold extraction takes much longer than when you're extracting using heat. The cold method helps mellow out the acidic notes that often stay when brewing at higher temperatures. Once you've steeped for your designated amount of time, you can strain the coffee with a sieve (or something like QHH's cold brew coffee maker, which comes with a removable filter) and enjoy your perfectly smooth cup at home.
More tips for the perfect homemade cold brew
Whether you're making cold brew with a French press or simply using a sealed jar, you'll want to avoid common mistakes people make when brewing at home. These include not steeping long enough (problem solved already), using the wrong size coffee grounds, and serving it incorrectly.
When it comes to your cold brew, you want to opt for coarse coffee grounds. These ensure a slower extraction, resulting in a smooth and flavorful brew. Additionally, choose freshly roasted beans for the best result (no more than two weeks post-roasting), and look for either a medium or dark roast to get a rich flavor. Using too light of a roast can result in a weak brew — and you don't want all of your hard work wasted like that.
Regarding serving, keep in mind that the cold brew you're making is a concentrate. So while you can drink it straight from the pitcher, it's best diluted a bit with water, milk, or creamer in a 1-1 ratio.