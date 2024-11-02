Can't Decide Between Burgers Or Pizza? There's An Easy Way To Have Both

Sometimes, it seems truly impossible to decide which comfort food you want most: a sizzling burger or melty pizza pie. Pizza burgers perfectly satisfy that comfort food craving when you're just not quite sure which you fancy more. At its most basic, the concept involves adding pizza-inspired toppings like sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni to your beef patty. It's incredibly easy to make your own version at home, which you can customize with your preferred flavors.

To create pizza burgers, simply make your burger patties as usual. Once you've fried the burgers on one side, flip them, and then add your sliced pepperoni and mozzarella. For a professional finish, copy how Bobby Flay melts the cheese on his burgers by using a splash of water and a lid to create steam. If you're grilling the burgers instead of using the stove, just add the cheese and toppings for the final minute or two of the cooking time. Serve the patties on Italian buns spread with marinara sauce for a flavorful end result.

To add even more pizza flavor, incorporate some extra ingredients into the patties themselves. Tomato paste, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and oregano all work well, or mix in some Italian sausage with the beef for a savory boost. You could make a Chicago deep dish pizza burger by shaping the patty like a thick, sturdy pizza crust and finishing with extra toppings such as sauteed mushrooms. There are even more ways to experiment with the concept, as well.