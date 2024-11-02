Can't Decide Between Burgers Or Pizza? There's An Easy Way To Have Both
Sometimes, it seems truly impossible to decide which comfort food you want most: a sizzling burger or melty pizza pie. Pizza burgers perfectly satisfy that comfort food craving when you're just not quite sure which you fancy more. At its most basic, the concept involves adding pizza-inspired toppings like sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni to your beef patty. It's incredibly easy to make your own version at home, which you can customize with your preferred flavors.
To create pizza burgers, simply make your burger patties as usual. Once you've fried the burgers on one side, flip them, and then add your sliced pepperoni and mozzarella. For a professional finish, copy how Bobby Flay melts the cheese on his burgers by using a splash of water and a lid to create steam. If you're grilling the burgers instead of using the stove, just add the cheese and toppings for the final minute or two of the cooking time. Serve the patties on Italian buns spread with marinara sauce for a flavorful end result.
To add even more pizza flavor, incorporate some extra ingredients into the patties themselves. Tomato paste, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and oregano all work well, or mix in some Italian sausage with the beef for a savory boost. You could make a Chicago deep dish pizza burger by shaping the patty like a thick, sturdy pizza crust and finishing with extra toppings such as sauteed mushrooms. There are even more ways to experiment with the concept, as well.
Elevate pizza burgers with different toppings and styles
For extra indulgence in your pizza burger, melt some cheese within the patty itself, just as you would for a homemade Juicy Lucy cheeseburger. Instead of the usual American cheese, go for mozzarella for a classic pizza taste. Or, mix chopped pepperoni with pizza sauce and Parmesan cheese, and use it to stuff the burgers. To try it, place the filling mixture on each raw, thin patty, leaving a half-inch free round the edges, then place another patty on top and press the edges together so the filling stays in place during cooking.
Pizza burgers don't have to be made with beef, either. Ground turkey or chicken work well, as the saucy topping and melted cheese prevents the meat from tasting dry (a common pitfall with poultry). Just make sure that you cook turkey burgers to the correct temperature — that's 165 degrees Fahrenheit. For a meat-free option, make patties out of mashed chickpeas mixed with garlic, olive oil, and Italian herbs, then top them with your choice of pizza sauce and vegan parmesan.
For pizza burgers in a different style, try making them open-faced with loose ground beef, almost like a Sloppy Joe. Just brown ground beef in a skillet with seasonings, add marinara sauce and cook until thickened, and spoon it onto toasted split English muffins. Top them with shredded mozzarella, and broil until gooey. This nostalgic treat really does combine the best of both worlds.