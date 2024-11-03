Almond Bark Vs White Chocolate: What's The Difference?

At first glance, almond bark and white chocolate look relatively indistinguishable. However, each has a unique formulation and taste. Almond bark features vegetable and other hydrogenated oils as its fat. These oils are combined with sugar and flavoring agents to create a sugary artificial vanilla flavor. You can also find chocolate-flavored almond bark. It's made from the same ingredients, but features different artificial flavors and a touch of cocoa powder to mimic the color of dark chocolate.

Regardless of flavor, the bark almost always comes in bar form, ready for melting. Its specific ingredients lend themselves to melting quickly into a thin, smooth consistency and vibrant white or dark brown color. Since it contains no cocoa butter, it does not need tempering before use. You can simply melt it in the microwave in 30-second intervals or follow the instructions on your package to liquefy this confection.