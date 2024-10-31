The Devil's Margarita Is A Unique Concoction Of Red Wine And Tequila

One simple ingredient can transform a basic, familiar cocktail into a completely new flavor experience: case in point, the Devil's Margarita with its eye-catching float of red wine on top. It's a stunning visual, the contrast between the pale tone of the primary cocktail and the wine's deep burgundy hue. For the fresh, clean flavors associated with the classic margarita, use blanco tequila, which is unaged resulting in a bright, gentle profile.

Additionally, the traditional margarita recipe calls for freshly squeezed lime and orange liqueur; in the case of the Devil's Margarita, the red wine substitutes for the orange element bringing a juicy berry layer into play, and a bit of simple syrup rounds out the flavor. To complement the lime, choose a medium-bodied, fruit forward wine like cabernet franc. No salt rim needed — it will compete with the acidity of the wine.

The Devil's Margarita perfectly illustrates one of the many reasons the margarita enjoys such unflagging popularity: its malleability. The basic recipe can be customized in a myriad of ways: served over ice in a rocks glass, served up (without ice) in a stemmed cocktail glass, frozen, with or without salt, or rimmed with sugar. It can be spicy, fruity, smoky, or even incorporate ingredients like absinthe and activated charcoal. And, while blanco tequila is the norm, using reposado or añejo will bring an oaky quality to your drink.