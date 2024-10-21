Black Magic Halloween Margarita Recipe
When it comes to hosting a party, you simply can't go wrong by serving margaritas — and when it comes to a Halloween party, you can't go wrong with these black magic Halloween margaritas, brought to us by recipe developer Julianne De Witt. Featuring several margarita staples, including a salt rim, tequila, lime juice, and agave, this classic cocktail gets a spook-tacular upgrade thanks to some clever additions and swaps. "This fun and festive cocktail is my take on the classic margarita but with a Halloween twist," De Witt says. "I've swapped out the usual Cointreau for absinthe to give this margarita a subtle anise flavor."
As for that distinct black color that gives the cocktail its Halloween vibe, we can thank activated charcoal. Though the charcoal doesn't really change the flavor profile of the cocktail, the unique ingredient transforms an otherwise run-of-the-mill margarita into something truly fit for such a holiday by way of color alone. De Witt also includes some edible glitter for a sparkly flair, though she notes that this is ultimately an optional inclusion. Finally, the simple swap of purple salt instead of white or pink salt solidifies the dark, mysterious, and moody ambiance that this black magic margarita offers.
Gather the ingredients for this black magic Halloween margarita recipe
Since this is a margarita, you'll need some staple ingredients — tequila blanco, both lime juice and wedges for garnishing, purple salt for the rim, and agave nectar (though you could use simple syrup, instead). To give the cocktail a more festive flair, you'll need activated charcoal, absinthe, and optional black glitter. Also, to make sure that your margaritas are nice and chilled, be sure to have plenty of ice on hand for shaking.
Step 1: Rim the margarita glasses
Rim two cocktail glasses with the lime wedge, then dip the glasses in the purple salt. Set aside.
Step 2: Add ice to a shaker
Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice.
Step 3: Start with the tequila
Add the tequila.
Step 4: Follow up with absinthe
Add the absinthe.
Step 5: Lime juice goes in next
Add the lime juice.
Step 6: Add agave
Add the agave.
Step 7: Add a touch of charcoal
Add the activated charcoal.
Step 8: Shake
Shake the ingredients together.
Step 9: Strain out the liquid
Divide the margarita between the two glasses.
Step 10: Make it sparkly
Add the glitter to each cocktail, and stir.
Step 11: Garnish with lime, and enjoy
Garnish each glass with a lime slice, and serve.
What are some tips for working with activated charcoal?
If you've never heard of activated charcoal before, then it may sound confusing or even downright dangerous to add it to food or drinks. Fortunately, activated charcoal is not a dangerous ingredient for many people, and it's actually something more well-known in the medicine world. When used medicinally and orally, activated charcoal is typically meant to stop the absorption of poison in the stomach. In the food world, activated charcoal has a remarkable way of turning unsuspecting foods, like ice cream, a unique, jet-black color. For the most part, it's safe to consume activated charcoal in small quantities (and you only need a tiny amount in this recipe), though there are some things to keep in mind before using the ingredient.
Since activated charcoal is known for its absorption prowess, you'll want to check with your doctor before ingesting it if you take certain medications. You can take a look at known interactions that the charcoal might have with certain drugs, but when in doubt, consult with your doctor to be absolutely safe (and be sure to ask any guests before serving them). Once you've gotten the okay from the pros, you're good to try this black magic Halloween margarita. Even if your doc nixes the charcoal, you can still enjoy the flavor this margarita has to offer, just minus the black color.
What is absinthe, and what is the absinthe ritual?
Absinthe, perhaps best known for its strong flavor profile and long-running myth that it will make you hallucinate, is a unique liquor that adds a certain edge to this Halloween margarita (and just about any cocktail you might add it to). As De Witt explains, "Absinthe is an overproof spirit created in France in the 1800s as a cure-all elixir. Its distinctive flavor comes from a mix of herbs, including fennel and wormwood." The wormwood is typically what people attribute its alleged hallucinogenic quality to, but again, all you can expect from consuming absinthe is a strong black licorice flavor and perhaps drunkenness, should you drink too much.
Since absinthe is so strong, many people opt to enjoy it by way of an absinthe ritual, which helps temper that notable licorice flavor a little bit. "The ritual involves placing a sugar cube on a slotted spoon over a glass of absinthe and pouring ice cold water over the top of the sugar cube," De Witt explains. "The water is added very slowly, causing the drink to turn cloudy or 'louche.'" Though this cocktail recipe doesn't involve an absinthe ritual, perhaps you might be so inspired to put that new addition to your liquor cabinet to good use in the future.