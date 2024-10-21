Black Magic Halloween Margarita Recipe

If you've never heard of activated charcoal before, then it may sound confusing or even downright dangerous to add it to food or drinks. Fortunately, activated charcoal is not a dangerous ingredient for many people, and it's actually something more well-known in the medicine world. When used medicinally and orally, activated charcoal is typically meant to stop the absorption of poison in the stomach. In the food world, activated charcoal has a remarkable way of turning unsuspecting foods, like ice cream, a unique, jet-black color. For the most part, it's safe to consume activated charcoal in small quantities (and you only need a tiny amount in this recipe), though there are some things to keep in mind before using the ingredient.

Since activated charcoal is known for its absorption prowess, you'll want to check with your doctor before ingesting it if you take certain medications. You can take a look at known interactions that the charcoal might have with certain drugs, but when in doubt, consult with your doctor to be absolutely safe (and be sure to ask any guests before serving them). Once you've gotten the okay from the pros, you're good to try this black magic Halloween margarita. Even if your doc nixes the charcoal, you can still enjoy the flavor this margarita has to offer, just minus the black color.