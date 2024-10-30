Canned Leafy Greens Are Convenient But Are They Really Worth It?

You may be familiar with the numerous potential benefits of dark leafy greens, such as lower inflammation; improved immunity; enhanced bone, gut, and skin health; and a lower risk of high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, and anemia. However, think twice before buying canned varieties. They may not taste quite as great as the alternative — spinach, kale, Swiss chard, collard greens, and other nutrient-dense leafy greens — in their fresh forms.

Canned spinach and other canned greens offer many of the same benefits as fresh greens. They're packed with essential nutrients, including fiber, potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, and vitamins A, B, C, E, and K. Canned greens are usually cost-friendly and convenient. They have a long shelf-life (up to five years), are pre-washed, and require little to no prep time. Adding them to your favorite recipe enhances its nutritional value, but there's a catch.

Canned greens are on a chef's list of canned foods to avoid. They aren't as tasty as fresh greens and could contain fewer essential nutrients because the canning process often uses heat, which reduces some vitamin C content (per the BBC). Lastly, canned greens lose almost all of their texture, and cooking them further just exacerbates the issues at hand — it makes them soggier, softer, and just less pleasant overall. Canned leafy greens are good in a pinch to get some extra nutrients in your diet — but choose fresh or even frozen greens for optimal texture and taste.