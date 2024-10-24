Our Bagels Are Ruined Thanks To Costco's Latest Recall
If you like bagels with smoked salmon and cream cheese, you may want to rethink your morning meal. Especially if you buy your fish at Costco. The warehouse has now pulled packages of smoked salmon from its shelves due to a possible listeria contamination. On October 22, 2024, a letter was sent out to Costco members who may have purchased Acme Smoked Fish Corp., sold under the Kirkland Signature brand name, informing them of the voluntary recall and describing the packages that may be at risk.
The recall affects only a very specific batch of the smoked salmon sold between October 9 and October 13, 2024 with the lot number 8512801270 (the lot number can be found on the upper right corner of the package). It also has been reported that the affected salmon was only for sale in Costco stores in the southeastern United States. If you think you might have a package of fish that could be affected, you're encouraged not to eat it and to return it to Costco for a full refund.
The letter, signed by Acme Smoked Fish CEO Eduardo Carbajosa, also offered a phone number to call — 718-383-8585 — with any questions or concerns, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.
There's hope the Kirkland Signature smoked salmon won't ultimately wind up on the list of discontinued Costco foods, however. Carbajosa assured members that Acme has already made changes to resolve the issue that potentially caused the contamination so they can continue making quality, safe products for the warehouse.
What is listeria?
Listeria is a type of bacteria that causes one of the many different types of dangerous food poisoning. It can cause gastrointestinal issues as well as fever, chills, and muscle aches. The most affected population are seniors, immunocompromised individuals, as well as pregnant women and their unborn children, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Processed deli meats and unpasteurized dairy are frequent carriers of the bacteria, but while those are the most frequent culprits, other foods can harbor the bacteria as well, as seen with Costco's smoked salmon. Walnuts have been recalled for potential contamination by listeria and it was the cause of frozen waffles being taken off of grocery store shelves recently, too. Since listeria can withstand even freezing temperatures, any food — even frozen goods — that has potentially been contaminated should never be consumed.
Symptoms of a listeria infection could include a fever, chills, nausea, diarrhea, and muscle aches, and can be treated with antibiotics. More severe infections can affect the nervous system and signs can include headaches, a stiff neck, light sensitivity, or confusion, in which a visit to the emergency room is necessary, per the Mayo Clinic.