Why You Need To Start Cooking Frozen Brussels Sprouts In The Air Fryer ASAP

Frozen Brussels sprouts have a bad habit of coming out of the microwave mushy, and they don't fare much better in a skillet. Thawing out your pre-packaged frozen greens can make them soggy, and cooking them in that state pretty much steams the poor things until they're squishy, yellow, and bitter. The obvious solution is to buy your Brussels sprouts fresh, then slice and saute or roast them to your heart's content — but not everyone has time to wash and cut up fresh veggies. This is where an air fryer can save the day.

Air fryers, which are essentially handy little convection ovens that use fans to blow hot air around, are perfectly suited for the task. Brussels sprouts need to be cooked fast and at high heat to get crispy and maintain their unique flavor. Air fryers are designed to blast whatever you're cooking for just a few minutes (with very little oil), so your frozen sprouts will thaw and cook through without sitting in moisture too long. The fryer's exhaust will keep the basket dry, ensuring those leaves get nice and crunchy.

If you want your frozen Brussels sprouts to crisp up in the air fryer even more, let them sit for a couple of minutes after you take them out of the bag, just long enough to soften slightly so you can cut them in half. Be sure to lay the halves in a single layer in the air fryer basket with a little space around each piece, as overcrowding can lead to that undesirable sogginess.