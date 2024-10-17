Why You Need To Start Cooking Frozen Brussels Sprouts In The Air Fryer ASAP
Frozen Brussels sprouts have a bad habit of coming out of the microwave mushy, and they don't fare much better in a skillet. Thawing out your pre-packaged frozen greens can make them soggy, and cooking them in that state pretty much steams the poor things until they're squishy, yellow, and bitter. The obvious solution is to buy your Brussels sprouts fresh, then slice and saute or roast them to your heart's content — but not everyone has time to wash and cut up fresh veggies. This is where an air fryer can save the day.
Air fryers, which are essentially handy little convection ovens that use fans to blow hot air around, are perfectly suited for the task. Brussels sprouts need to be cooked fast and at high heat to get crispy and maintain their unique flavor. Air fryers are designed to blast whatever you're cooking for just a few minutes (with very little oil), so your frozen sprouts will thaw and cook through without sitting in moisture too long. The fryer's exhaust will keep the basket dry, ensuring those leaves get nice and crunchy.
If you want your frozen Brussels sprouts to crisp up in the air fryer even more, let them sit for a couple of minutes after you take them out of the bag, just long enough to soften slightly so you can cut them in half. Be sure to lay the halves in a single layer in the air fryer basket with a little space around each piece, as overcrowding can lead to that undesirable sogginess.
Getting more out of your frozen Brussels sprouts
There are plenty of ways to prep your Brussels sprouts before air frying. Toss them in a healthy mix of oil and seasonings to enhance their naturally savory taste. But be mindful of which oils you use and how you apply your seasoning in the air fryer — dry powders can burn or be blown off by the fan, and some oils can smoke up the machine. That said, garlic powder and Italian seasoning pair well with Brussels sprouts, and you can even chop up some bacon and air fry it in the same basket for a heartier side. Just be sure to balance the temperature requirements for all your ingredients to ensure everything cooks evenly.
Once you've prepped your sprouts and laid them out in the air fryer, set the machine to your desired temp (390 degrees Fahrenheit works well for just the sprouts) for about 10 minutes. Flip them halfway through and keep frying until they reach your desired level of crispiness. Once finished, you can drizzle them with dressings or sauces like balsamic vinaigrette, tahini, or ranch.
If you really want to elevate these perfectly crispy veggies, try finishing them with garlic, ginger, or fish sauce, which takes Brussels sprouts from good to gourmet. Brussels sprouts make a perfect side dish for meats like flank steak, pulled chicken or pork, or tender baked salmon. Or, incorporate them into a roasted vegetable salad alongside some air-fried diced sweet potatoes, and toss everything with toasted pecans and goat cheese. Another option is to toss the Brussels sprouts with cranberries, almonds, red onions, and a splash of lemon juice for a bright, tangy salad.