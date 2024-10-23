Where Did The Floating Breakfast Trend Originate, And Why?

You've seen it before. A video pans from a breathtaking backdrop and pristine swimming pool to a plate of eggs. The whole experience is like a combination between breakfast in bed, a swim-up bar, and a floating lounge chair. But when did breakfast served à la raft become a thing, and why do people love it?

It appears that this trend emerged in Bali, Indonesia. Specifically, a 2016 press release from the Bali branch of the Ritz-Carlton hotel detailed a luxury, customizable villa experience that included a floating breakfast as one of the amenities. This seems to be one of the first times the trend was directly referenced in writing. When you think about it, it appeals to many aspects of what people tend to like — dining al fresco, being in the water, a beautiful view, and exclusive experiences.

Indeed, it is that exclusivity that is a big part of what made the floating breakfast trend catch on. Colorful fruits, aethetically arranged plates, fresh flowers, and beverages with beautiful latte art expertly presented in a luxurious locale makes for an eye-catching Instagram post, to be sure. A meal enjoyed from the inside of a pool is not an experience easily had at a public spot. Enjoying (and posting) about a floating breakfast makes it known to everyone that the poster is the type of person that indulges in private stays. Additionally, as traveling changed to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic, socially distanced vacations grew in popularity, and a breakfast spread delivered directly to your villa certainly fit the bill.