Can You Freeze Marshmallows To Keep Them Fresh?

Marshmallows are a staple to have in your pantry at all times. You never know when the craving for a cup of hot cocoa or some gooey air fryer s'mores might strike. But exactly how long can you keep a bag of marshmallows before they start to spoil, and can you freeze those squishy sponges to make them last for even longer? The short answer is, yes, you absolutely can!

An unopened bag of marshmallows will stay fresh past its best-by date for anywhere between two to six months. Once opened, however, you will notice a drop in the quality of those sponges after about two weeks. This is not to say that the sugary pillows will rot or mold after that point, as marshmallows don't necessarily expire the way other perishable items do. But you will see changes in the taste, smell, and texture.

That's where freezing comes in: Marshmallows can stay fresh for four months to a year in the freezer, even after the bag is opened. They don't even need a lot of prep; you can pop the very bag that they come in into the freezer, so it's not always necessary to transfer them to another container. That said, marshmallows soften when they are thawed and don't refreeze very well. So, it can make more sense to divide the contents of the bag into smaller, single-serve portions if you don't plan to use them up in one go.