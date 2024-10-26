Can You Freeze Marshmallows To Keep Them Fresh?
Marshmallows are a staple to have in your pantry at all times. You never know when the craving for a cup of hot cocoa or some gooey air fryer s'mores might strike. But exactly how long can you keep a bag of marshmallows before they start to spoil, and can you freeze those squishy sponges to make them last for even longer? The short answer is, yes, you absolutely can!
An unopened bag of marshmallows will stay fresh past its best-by date for anywhere between two to six months. Once opened, however, you will notice a drop in the quality of those sponges after about two weeks. This is not to say that the sugary pillows will rot or mold after that point, as marshmallows don't necessarily expire the way other perishable items do. But you will see changes in the taste, smell, and texture.
That's where freezing comes in: Marshmallows can stay fresh for four months to a year in the freezer, even after the bag is opened. They don't even need a lot of prep; you can pop the very bag that they come in into the freezer, so it's not always necessary to transfer them to another container. That said, marshmallows soften when they are thawed and don't refreeze very well. So, it can make more sense to divide the contents of the bag into smaller, single-serve portions if you don't plan to use them up in one go.
What to know about freezing marshmallows
There are some things to keep in mind if you want your frozen marshmallows to stay fresh for as long as possible. For one, it's very important to keep them in an airtight container so that they aren't exposed to humidity or moisture. So, while it is perfectly fine to freeze marshmallows in their original packaging, that's only if that bag can be closed tightly. If you're doubtful about getting an airtight seal on the bag, it's worth transferring them to another ziplock pouch or container.
You might also notice that marshmallows firm up a bit in the freezer, but it's nothing to fret over. They will get their spring and bounce back once thawed. When you want to do so, simply take out the marshmallows and leave them out on a plate at room temperature. Larger pieces may take about an hour to defrost, but small, bite-sized ones will thaw in as little as 10 minutes.
While you could use quicker methods like a microwave to defrost the marshmallows in seconds, it's important to be careful when doing so. Marshmallows can melt in the microwave in the blink of an eye from the heat. That's why it's best to use the room temperature method to err on the side of caution. Don't worry if you find that the marshmallows are a tad sticky upon thawing, either. Just toss them in some icing sugar or cornflour and those fluffy pillows will be good to go.