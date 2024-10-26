A Hint Of Sriracha Upgrades Classic Tuna Salad In A Fiery Way

Sometimes the cool creaminess of tuna salad is exactly what you want — but other times, it needs something extra to be truly satisfying. There are lots of simple ways to take plain tuna salad to the next level, but if you want to really spice things up, just add a little sriracha. With punchy ingredients such as chili, garlic, and vinegar, the sauce enhances the fish with a tasty, tangy infusion of heat. The condiment also contains sugar and salt for a well-balanced overall flavor that's neither too sweet nor too savory.

For a really quick version, simply combine drained tuna with mayo and some sriracha. Start with around a couple teaspoons of the hot sauce for each can of tuna, and add more if you want extra heat. To create even more layers of flavor, try incorporating fresh lime juice for brightness, or a little soy sauce for a salty, savory depth. To amplify the tangy quality of the hot sauce, go for a teaspoon of rice vinegar. Or try a drizzle of toasted sesame oil or a sprinkling of sesame seeds for a deliciously rich nuttiness.

To make a mayo-free tuna salad, you can also use another creamy ingredient: Greek yogurt. Mix it with olive oil, lime juice, a tablespoon of sriracha, and fresh herbs such as parsley, cilantro, and dill for a zingy, aromatic, and slightly spicy dressing for the canned fish. Incorporate some fresh crunchy chopped vegetables for even more tasty textural contrast.