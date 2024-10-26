A Hint Of Sriracha Upgrades Classic Tuna Salad In A Fiery Way
Sometimes the cool creaminess of tuna salad is exactly what you want — but other times, it needs something extra to be truly satisfying. There are lots of simple ways to take plain tuna salad to the next level, but if you want to really spice things up, just add a little sriracha. With punchy ingredients such as chili, garlic, and vinegar, the sauce enhances the fish with a tasty, tangy infusion of heat. The condiment also contains sugar and salt for a well-balanced overall flavor that's neither too sweet nor too savory.
For a really quick version, simply combine drained tuna with mayo and some sriracha. Start with around a couple teaspoons of the hot sauce for each can of tuna, and add more if you want extra heat. To create even more layers of flavor, try incorporating fresh lime juice for brightness, or a little soy sauce for a salty, savory depth. To amplify the tangy quality of the hot sauce, go for a teaspoon of rice vinegar. Or try a drizzle of toasted sesame oil or a sprinkling of sesame seeds for a deliciously rich nuttiness.
To make a mayo-free tuna salad, you can also use another creamy ingredient: Greek yogurt. Mix it with olive oil, lime juice, a tablespoon of sriracha, and fresh herbs such as parsley, cilantro, and dill for a zingy, aromatic, and slightly spicy dressing for the canned fish. Incorporate some fresh crunchy chopped vegetables for even more tasty textural contrast.
More ways to spice up a simple tuna salad
Sriracha-spiced tuna salad can be served in so many different ways — in sandwiches or wraps, on a bed of different types of salad leaves, as a spicy bowl with rice, with sticks of celery, or even stuffed into hollowed-out pieces of cucumber for a fresh and crunchy snack. But if you're looking for a different way to add some heat, there are plenty of alternatives to sriracha you could try instead.
Peri peri sauce is one great option. It's smoky, tangy, and full of tasty ingredients such as crushed chili, lemon, and garlic, which pair great with canned tuna. Pick a heat level that suits your taste, and mix it with mayo or yogurt for a creamy result. Try adding some crunchy strips of carrot and cucumber, plus some cilantro for a fragrant freshness. Alternatively, the spicy fermented Korean paste gochujang also works well for heat thanks to its intense savoriness. Mix a little with creamy mayo for a rich and flavorful tuna salad.
Another condiment that pairs perfectly with canned tuna is horseradish, which livens up the mild taste of the fish but without adding too much fire. Simply combine flaked tuna and a teaspoon of prepared horseradish with mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, garlic powder, and salt. Or mix the fish with pickled jalapeño slices and some of their brine, plus diced red onion and avocado. The combination of sharp, tangy, spicy, and creamy flavors is simply irresistible.