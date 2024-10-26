No-Bake Lemon Pie Only Requires 3 Ingredients

If you're a dessert lover, you may have a special place in your heart (and stomach) for lemon-flavored confections. On the rare occasion you're too tired to put in the prep work required to make your favorite Meyer lemon and olive oil cake, make a tasty three-ingredient lemon pie instead. Besides the fact that you can make this creamy dessert without using your oven, no-bake lemon pie is easy to put together with only sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, and graham cracker pie crust.

First, buy a pre-packaged crust or make your own by combining crushed graham crackers, sugar, and melted butter into the base of your designated pie pan. Then all you need to do is whisk together two cans of sweetened condensed milk with one cup of lemon juice and pour the filling into your prepared crust. From here, simply allow your pie to solidify in the refrigerator until you're ready to enjoy it. The end result is a thick lemon pudding with a sweet and buttery crumb.

If you want to decorate the top of this refreshing dessert with stabilized whipped cream, chopped fruit, or a chocolate glaze, wait until the filling has completely set, which takes at least two to three hours in the fridge. Keep in mind that once served at room temperature, this delightful treat might soften and lose some of its shape. To give your no-bake lemon pie a little more structure, all you need to do is add one or two extra ingredients as a stabilizer.