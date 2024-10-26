The Common Knife Blunder To Avoid When Using A Cutting Board

So, what should you do instead? Well, a start would be to simply flip your knife around. Unless you're using some kind of double-edged knife (or, like, a sword), your kitchen knife is going to have one beveled cutting edge and a flat (or at least dull) edge on the other side, called the spine. While the delicate cutting edge of the knife is no friend to the board, the back of it (a resourceful tool in its own right) is perfectly suited for it. Scrape away!

You could go one better and buy a bench scraper, an old chef's favorite designed for exactly this purpose. It's one of the most versatile kitchen tools there is, and something you'll see in pretty much every professional kitchen (though surprisingly rarely at home) — it'll change the way you cook for good.

Finally, if the damage is done and you find yourself with a dull knife and no sharpener or whetstone, don't panic. Just grab your nearest plate and use this clever restaurant trick to sharpen knives on the fly: on the base of the plate, there will likely be a little unfinished ring of ceramic. It's a pretty good approximation of a whetstone if you're in a pinch. Just run the knife back and forth along it a few times, and you'll be back to chopping in no time.