How Thick Should Onions Be For French Onion Soup?

French onion sits right beside tomato and matzo ball in the pantheon of all-time great soups. And while it's true that it might be best enjoyed on a breezy afternoon sitting outside Paris' Café de Flore while people watching, it can be equally rewarding to make the dish at home. It's not challenging by any means, but it does require immense patience to make it properly, and quite a bit of time (up to two hours).

The most crucial component in a French onion soup is, not shockingly, the onions. If you're relatively new to French cooking you might wonder how to best prepare them. Recipes aren't always helpful, with most recommending that you simply slice the onions "thinly." Even the queen of French cooking Julia Child offered a recipe that didn't go into any great detail. So, what does that mean? How thin is "thin"? We've got you covered.

When preparing onions for onion soup, what you're really doing is prepping them for caramelization — like you would do for a classic onion tart, for example. In order to do that, you're going to want to aim for slices between 1/8- to 1/4-inches thick. Where they end up on that spectrum is down to your preference, but any thinner and they'll just disintegrate in the soup, and any thicker and they'll end up a little off texturally and unwieldy — far from those lovely stringy bits that are crave-worthy in French onion soup.