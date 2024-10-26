How To Store Collard Greens So They Last Longer
Firm, dark green, and bittersweet collard greens have a shelf life of about five days when kept in the fridge. Use a few extra storage tricks, however, and the same greens could last for a week, possibly even longer! The trick is to avoid rinsing the greens before you store them in the fridge — it's a food storage mistake you need to stop making.
Collards are winter greens that thrive in the cold temperatures of a refrigerator, so long as they aren't exposed to too much moisture. Washing them in water only creates a wet and damp environment, which makes the greens more susceptible to rot and causes them to spoil faster. This is why it's best to store collards in the fridge without washing them, and only rinse them when they are ready to be cooked.
The best way to store collards is to place them in a zip-top bag or pack them loosely in an airtight container. You could even line the container with paper towels to absorb any excess moisture. No matter what you do, don't leave the greens uncovered — the dry air of the fridge will cause the crisp collards to wither. Keep the sealed bag or container in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator (the same area that's also the absolute best place to store grapes) until you're ready to eat them.
Frozen collard greens will stay fresh for even longer
Don't forget about your collards once they are in the refrigerator. Keep a close eye and pluck out any leaves that start to look yellow– these will spoil sooner and are best used up quickly. If you've stored the collards with their stems still on, consider trimming the ends every few days to keep the leaves fresh and crisp.
Alternatively, you can freeze the collards, too. After all, they will retain their quality for at least 10 to 12 months in there. However, unlike refrigeration, freezing does require the greens to be washed first. This is because collards need to be blanched before they are frozen in order to preserve their vibrant color, crisp texture, and all those valuable nutrients.
To do so, clean your collards using this simple rinsing method and then boil them for about three minutes. Next, give them a quick dunk in ice cold water for just as long. Dry the leaves thoroughly and pop them straight into a freezer-safe bag before sealing it tight. Place the bag in the coolest part of the freezer and your greens will be good to go. When it's time to eat, transfer them into the refrigerator to thaw overnight. Although it's tempting to save time, try not to defrost collards by soaking the bag in warm water or giving the greens a few seconds in a microwave — this will only make the leaves limp and soggy.