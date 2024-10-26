How To Store Collard Greens So They Last Longer

Firm, dark green, and bittersweet collard greens have a shelf life of about five days when kept in the fridge. Use a few extra storage tricks, however, and the same greens could last for a week, possibly even longer! The trick is to avoid rinsing the greens before you store them in the fridge — it's a food storage mistake you need to stop making.

Collards are winter greens that thrive in the cold temperatures of a refrigerator, so long as they aren't exposed to too much moisture. Washing them in water only creates a wet and damp environment, which makes the greens more susceptible to rot and causes them to spoil faster. This is why it's best to store collards in the fridge without washing them, and only rinse them when they are ready to be cooked.

The best way to store collards is to place them in a zip-top bag or pack them loosely in an airtight container. You could even line the container with paper towels to absorb any excess moisture. No matter what you do, don't leave the greens uncovered — the dry air of the fridge will cause the crisp collards to wither. Keep the sealed bag or container in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator (the same area that's also the absolute best place to store grapes) until you're ready to eat them.