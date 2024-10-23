Top Baked Oats With Vanilla Wafers For An Extra Sweet Breakfast Treat

There's a solid chance you already know how to bake a mean bowl of oats, and even reheat cooked oatmeal so that it's creamy. However, when it comes to adding toppings to baked oatmeal, you may not feel as confident. Instead of stressing over options — especially if you don't have much in the fridge at the moment — add some vanilla wafers for a sweet and convenient upgrade.

Vanilla wafers have long been a popular snack for their versatility and mellow sweet taste. Beyond adding a jolt of vanilla flavor, the wafers can enhance the texture of your breakfast. When you first sprinkle them on baked oatmeal, the whole or crushed wafers give your meal a crunchy twist. However, if you pour on some milk or cream, or reheat any leftovers, your cookie topping may develop a consistency similar to soft spongy cake.

The best part about adding these sweet snacks to oatmeal is that the range of flavor options are endless. Keep things simple by topping your oats with crushed vanilla wafers, sliced fruit, a drizzle of caramel or chocolate sauce, or even Ina Garten's single ingredient sauce for heavenly desserts. You can also combine crushed vanilla wafers with chopped nuts and your favorite warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Better yet, for a more complex variation that's sure to please, combine vanilla wafers and bananas to make an oat-inspired banana pudding.