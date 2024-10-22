Got Too Many Graham Crackers? Hide Them In A Pound Cake

Sure, graham crackers are essential for s'mores and a key ingredient for a homemade pie crust — but what else? What are we supposed to do with the rest of the box? Instead of letting the leftovers sit in the back of the pantry, try making a graham cracker pound cake.

All you need to do is follow your favorite recipe — just make sure you skip pre-heating for the freshest pound cake around — and add graham cracker crumbs (about half a sleeve) to the batter. They'll be hidden to the naked eye, but easily admired by your taste buds. For extra oomph, pour lemon juice on the finished dessert for the boldest, freshest pound cake of your life.

If you want to take it up a notch, add some tropical flavor by making a key lime pound cake. Where will the graham crackers go, you ask? Well, once you've mixed the cake ingredients, make a streusel with — you guessed it — crushed graham crackers, sugar, brown sugar, and butter. Sprinkle it on top of the finished cake. Graham crackers, say aloha to paradise!