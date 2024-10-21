What's The Difference Between Añejo And Extra Añejo Tequila?

Neat, on the rocks, or in a spicy margarita — people love tequila for its versatility and variety. It tastes great straight up or shaken in a cocktail. And, like a fine wine, tequila has a range of flavors and aromas that improve over time. When it comes to aging, añejo and extra añejo tequilas take the longest to mature. So, what's the difference?

Añejo, meaning aged or vintage in Spanish, typically ages in a vat or oak barrel for one to three years. The longer it sits in the barrel, the deeper the tequila's flavors become, increasing its oakiness and developing notes of wood, vanilla, and caramel. Unlike its unaged, clear counterparts, añejo has a darker, amber hue, closer to that of a whiskey.

Extra añejo tequila stays in a vat or oak barrel for even longer, with a minimum aging time of three years or more. As the tequila ages, it develops more intense flavors, such as baking spices, tobacco, and leather. This aging process requires a high level of craftsmanship, which means a higher price tag. It also costs more because distilleries reserve their best batches for longer-aged tequilas. These bottles have become coveted collector's items, similar to rare cognac or Scotch.