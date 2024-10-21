What Is Pont And How Is It Different From Chartreuse?

Pont and Chartreuse are popular liqueurs that both come from France. Their botanical flavors and pretty appearance could make them easy to mistake for one another. But, Pont and Chartreuse have very distinct tastes, colors, and origin stories.

Pont came about when a clever French distillery had to find loopholes in a law banning its predecessor, absinthe. The story begins in 18th century Europe when drinking absinthe was all the rage. But, a series of alcohol-induced incidents started a counter movement against absinthe, and France banned the green spirit outright by 1915. That left absinthe distilleries out of luck, suddenly finding themselves without a product to sell.

The supply for absinthe may have stopped, but the demand didn't. People still craved that delightfully botanical flavor of absinthe thanks to its blend of wormwood, green anise, and fennel. To circumvent the new restrictions, absinthe makers George and Armaund Guy at the Distillerie Guy in Pontarlier, France came up with a solution. Back then, people incorrectly blamed a compound in wormwood called thujone for bad behaviors and crime. Distillerie Guy found way to continue production by removing absinthe's illegal ingredient wormwood. The result: Pont — a new twist on absinthe, sans thujone, that they could sell legally.

And so, a new spirit emerged. Pont not only looks pretty, with its snowy hue, it also tastes refreshing, similar to the licorice-like flavor of other anise-based beverages. It has a milky tint with a mint-forward finish, thanks to the green anise in its recipe.