The Spiteful Reason Ciabatta Bread Was Invented

Cleveland, Ohio. 1987. A new kind of bread makes its way to America for the first time. It's similar to a French baguette, but it's a little shorter, a little rounder, a little plumper. Its name means "slipper" in Italy, where it's a traditional bread, they say. Very quickly, it catches on. Soon it's in every Italian restaurant and deli in the U.S. It's so rustic, it oozes authenticity. It must have been a staple in Italy for hundreds of years ... but it wasn't.

By the time ciabatta bread reached the shores of America, it was barely five years old. It was invented in 1982, not too far from Venice, by a miller named Arnaldo Cavallari. He and his colleagues had, in a typically Italian turn of events, become appalled by the popularity of French bread throughout the country. Italians love sandwiches, you see. From panini stuffed with soppressata and mozzarella to the Florentine schiacciata, the market for Italian sandwiches is enormous. As brilliant as a baguette sandwich for lunch is, surely the French shouldn't be dipping their garlicky little fingers into Italian pockets, or so Cavallari thought. Surely the bread used for all those sandwiches had to be Italian. Something had to be done. So he did it.

After exhaustive testing (and supposedly a little serendipity) Cavallari presented his creation: a fairly flat, chubby loaf, with an incredibly crisp crust and an airy, open crumb. He named it for the slipper it resembled: ciabatta.