Ways To Add Corn To Boxed Cornbread Mix For A Fun Texture
Corn makes such a fine bread, but why stop at flour? Adding whole corn kernels to boxed cornbread mix is a fantastic way to improve both the texture and taste of your loaf. Whether you're using stewed kernels or creamed corn with chives and chiles, a box of Jiffy mix is just the start!
Sweet corn provides a bit of crunch and just a touch of sugary taste to cornbread. Since it's perfectly safe and delicious raw, all you have to do is strip the kernels from the cob — or drain the water from a can — and toss them into the batter. Creamed corn adds extra moisture and a layer of savory decadence, giving it a spongy (rather than crumbly) texture; it's actually similar to this sour cream hack to amplify boxed cornbread. Just add one 14-ounce can for every 17 ounces of mix for the perfect balance between moist and textured.
If you want a bit of tang but don't have any buttermilk, try finely dicing some pickled baby corn and adding it to the mix. This is like adding pickled jalapeños — a popular cornbread add-on because it adds both salt and acid to the final flavor — but baby corn has the additional benefit of bringing some extra crunch. Corn in almost any form is perfect for boxed mixes, provided you accommodate its cooking requirements and consider how its flavor will impact other ingredients.
Different forms of corn to use in cornbread
You know what else is made of corn? Bourbon. When it comes to cooking with whiskey, skip the top shelf; just a tablespoon or two of medium-grade liquor adds some earthy flavor that complements other additions like onion or cheese.
If you love crumbly, coarse cornbread perfect for soaking up thick stews, try substituting a third of your cornmeal with grits or polenta. They're both essentially more coarsely ground cornmeal, so they'll make your loaf denser. Soak them in the milk or water you'll add to the boxed mix to ensure they cook properly. Hominy — corn kernels soaked in an alkaline solution to puff them up and provide a richer flavor profile – is perfect for cornbread. This beauty not only adds a completely different type of corn flavor to your loaf, but it also creates little pockets of denser, chewier corn that go perfectly with a bit of butter or honey. Be careful not to add too much, though, as the large surface area can make your final product too chunky to hold together well.
If you have the time, patience, and (most importantly) equipment to grind your own corn, consider using popcorn. This is far from traditional, but there's no better way to infuse salt and butter directly into the batter than by starting with the dry mix itself. This may require some experimentation, however. Start by substituting a quarter of the cornbread mix with your own milled flour and seeing how it tastes before adding more next time.