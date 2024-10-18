Ways To Add Corn To Boxed Cornbread Mix For A Fun Texture

Corn makes such a fine bread, but why stop at flour? Adding whole corn kernels to boxed cornbread mix is a fantastic way to improve both the texture and taste of your loaf. Whether you're using stewed kernels or creamed corn with chives and chiles, a box of Jiffy mix is just the start!

Sweet corn provides a bit of crunch and just a touch of sugary taste to cornbread. Since it's perfectly safe and delicious raw, all you have to do is strip the kernels from the cob — or drain the water from a can — and toss them into the batter. Creamed corn adds extra moisture and a layer of savory decadence, giving it a spongy (rather than crumbly) texture; it's actually similar to this sour cream hack to amplify boxed cornbread. Just add one 14-ounce can for every 17 ounces of mix for the perfect balance between moist and textured.

If you want a bit of tang but don't have any buttermilk, try finely dicing some pickled baby corn and adding it to the mix. This is like adding pickled jalapeños — a popular cornbread add-on because it adds both salt and acid to the final flavor — but baby corn has the additional benefit of bringing some extra crunch. Corn in almost any form is perfect for boxed mixes, provided you accommodate its cooking requirements and consider how its flavor will impact other ingredients.