Jacques Pépin's Simple Radish Sandwich, Inspired By James Beard

Sometimes, the simple things in life are the best — and few know this better than the great Jacques Pépin. From elegant pound cakes to foolproof soufflés, he's made a name out of putting simplicity and flavor at the forefront, showing that great food is accessible to just about everyone. One of his simplest recipes is also one of his finest – a humble radish sandwich. And humble it truly is: thinly sliced radish and a little salt, nestled between two slices of buttered white bread. Once assembled, the sandwich is relieved of its crusts before being graced with a little more butter around its edges and dunked in parsley on each side.

It's a lovely sandwich. So simple, you'd be fooled into thinking it might be boring. It's not. The crisp radish, bitter and fresh, boosted by the parsley, takes on a surprising sweetness when laminated by the butter. The bread provides a more-than-ample pedestal for the other ingredients. It's a well-balanced sandwich, and it's very French. Pépin's recipe was actually inspired by a sandwich served to him by the legendary American chef James Beard. Pépin's wife fell in love with the snack — so much that he adapted the recipe. Beard's version uses mayonnaise in place of butter, onion in place of the radish, and is served on round bread, but it's otherwise identical. The sweetness in Beard's version is palpable, and that tang from the onion combines perfectly with the creamy mayonnaise.