How Long Will Apple Cider Last After You've Opened It?
Apple cider is a bold, flavorful, sweet, and tart beverage loved by many. On average, opened pasteurized cider lasts seven to 10 days in the fridge, while the unpasteurized variety lasts up to three days. The main reason for this difference in shelf life is that the pasteurized product is treated to kill any bacteria that might be present in the beverage, which lengthens its shelf life. In contrast, unpasteurized cider does not undergo any treatment, resulting in a shorter expiration date due to the risk of bacterial growth. If you need more time with your beloved cider, freeze it in an airtight container for up to 12 months to savor its deliciousness all year long, but don't forget to defrost it in the fridge and enjoy it within five days of thawing.
No matter which cider you choose, it's important to note when you open it. If you're feeling unsure or simply forgot, there are visual cues to help you determine if it's still safe to pour a glass. When in doubt, give it a sniff. If the liquid smells pungent or gives off a lemony or banana peel-like odor, it could be a sign of bacterial growth. It's also time to toss the cider if it looks unusually hazy and dark, or if a thick, slimy film appears. Finally, since this juice is supposed to be sweet and delicious, it's time to say goodbye if it tastes noticeably fizzy, sour, or acidic.
Ways to use your leftover cider at every meal
If your apple cider's shelf life is running out, don't fret. There are plenty of ways to use it in every meal to ensure it doesn't go to waste. Start the day with sweet, cinnamon-laced, sugar-coated apple cider donuts. You reduce a large amount of cider down to a third of a cup to produce a more concentrated flavor. This reduction is mixed into the batter, giving every pillowy bite an apple undertone.
For a perfect lunch, try brightening up your table with a fall salad. Throw some apple cider in the dressing, following the French golden ratio for vinaigrettes, along with a bit of honey for a touch of sweet, aromatic flavor. When dinner time rolls around, try marinating pork chops in apple cider simmered with garlic, maple syrup, and fall spices like cinnamon for a delicious, punchy, yet warm complement to the tart-sweet taste of apples.
For dessert, use two cups of cider to make apple cider caramels — rich, buttery, and filled with notes of apple spice, cinnamon, and floral nutmeg. Or, bake a more substantial confection like a yummy apple cider bundt cake that incorporates cider in the batter, sugary spiced coating, and glaze. After all, by using cider in every part of the recipe, you're making good use of your soon-to-expire cider while achieving a fragrant, fruity taste in every component.