How Long Will Apple Cider Last After You've Opened It?

Apple cider is a bold, flavorful, sweet, and tart beverage loved by many. On average, opened pasteurized cider lasts seven to 10 days in the fridge, while the unpasteurized variety lasts up to three days. The main reason for this difference in shelf life is that the pasteurized product is treated to kill any bacteria that might be present in the beverage, which lengthens its shelf life. In contrast, unpasteurized cider does not undergo any treatment, resulting in a shorter expiration date due to the risk of bacterial growth. If you need more time with your beloved cider, freeze it in an airtight container for up to 12 months to savor its deliciousness all year long, but don't forget to defrost it in the fridge and enjoy it within five days of thawing.

No matter which cider you choose, it's important to note when you open it. If you're feeling unsure or simply forgot, there are visual cues to help you determine if it's still safe to pour a glass. When in doubt, give it a sniff. If the liquid smells pungent or gives off a lemony or banana peel-like odor, it could be a sign of bacterial growth. It's also time to toss the cider if it looks unusually hazy and dark, or if a thick, slimy film appears. Finally, since this juice is supposed to be sweet and delicious, it's time to say goodbye if it tastes noticeably fizzy, sour, or acidic.