Spruce Up Your Green Beans This Fall With 2 Simple Ingredients

While traditional green bean dishes, like green bean casserole, are a popular fall staple, it's time to find some fresh ways to elevate these crisp, classic veggies and provide bursts of flavor and texture in every bite. Two delicious gourmet additions will surely take your green beans to the next level: pomegranates and pecans.

Pomegranate seeds or "arils" provide a juicy punch of sweet and tart flavor. They give dishes a rich, wine-like taste with fruity notes like cranberries and grapes. Texturally speaking, each seed has a succulent burgundy exterior and is crunchy at the base. Using pomegranates in your green beans adds a vivid color and unique consistency, and the arils also lend splashes of fruit flavor into the earthy, vegetal taste.

On the other hand, pecans give dishes a sense of slightly sweet, buttery decadence. Their nutty and buttery flavor is due to their high oil content, making for a rich mouthfeel when added to a dish. Pairing pecans with green beans is an incredible way to amp up the savory butter-forward flavors in your dish, while imparting a delicate yet meaty texture.