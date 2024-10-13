You Can Use Different Noodles In Lasagna Soup (We Won't Tell Anyone)

Lasagna soup has everything you could dream of — tangy tomatoes, starchy pasta, herbaceous hints of basil, and cheesy goodness. While the classic dish is always made with tomato broth, a three-cheese blend of ricotta mozzarella and parmesan, and lasagna noodles (the wide, flat, sheet pasta with ruffled edges), the soup's creative twist gives a little leeway when it comes to choosing the noodles — especially if you want to make it in a pinch. The beauty of this dish is you can typically make it in under 30 minutes, whereas making a traditional lasagna can take almost two hours, so instead of complicating things with a trip to the store for lasagna noodles, you can simply use a different shape you already have in your pantry to get the job done.

Since most pasta has the same underlying flavor — they're typically made using identical ingredients (durum wheat and water) — you can definitely lean on other pasta shapes (think shells or ditalini) in hearty lasagna soup. However, you should know that the texture and shape will significantly impact how each pasta complements the sauce in your dish. For example, shorter, tube-shaped noodles tend to hold up better in meat-based, thicker broths, whereas thinner noodles, like egg noodles, pair better with light broths.