You're Better Off Leaving One Costco Dessert In The Bakery

Costco is revered for its affordable price tags and bulk buys, but its bakery section has a fanbase of its own. Widely regarded to be one of the best bakery departments across all American supermarkets, Costco's sweets section is filled with treasures — whether it's sheet cakes that have a cult-like following, legendary pumpkin pies which make an appearance every fall, or those Kirkland Signature cinnamon pull-apart rolls which rank among the best fresh baked goods at popular grocery chains.

However, even Costco can have a few misses, and its chocolate cake is one of them. Priced at $15.99 for a little over 3 pounds, this dessert might certainly appear to be a bargain at first. But when Food Republic ranked 13 Costco bakery desserts to find which ones topped the charts, the chocolate cake was placed last.

Sure, our taste testers agreed that the cake is delicious for shoppers who need a last minute-fix. The mousse filling is light, the sponge layers are rich, the frosting is fudgy, and the whole thing is satisfyingly chocolatey. However, Costco's bakery aisles are packed with heavy-hitters that are just so much more exciting in terms of taste and appearance. When pit against those, the chocolate cake fails to leave a lasting impression. Plus, its thick layers of frosting can quickly get a little too sweet. If you want a dessert that will truly leave you wanting more, you'd be far better off skipping that chocolate cake for another, more impressive treat.